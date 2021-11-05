HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,392 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 800.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 57,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634,124. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.39.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

