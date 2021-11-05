HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 130,500.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,475 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in HP were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in HP by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HP by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.39.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

