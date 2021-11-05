Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 908.40 ($11.87).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 955.20 ($12.48) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.27. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 921.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 868.70.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.