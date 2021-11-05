Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Houlihan Lokey worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $5,986,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 24,804 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,950. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.