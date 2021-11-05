Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

