Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $134.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.