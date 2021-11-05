Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 304.07%. On average, analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $134.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hookipa Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 3,639.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Hookipa Pharma worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

