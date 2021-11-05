Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hologic by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hologic by 4,713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,185 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Hologic by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.