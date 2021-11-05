HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Rating Reiterated by Clarus Securities

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Clarus Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:HLS traded down C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$18.90. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,315. HLS Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.93. The company has a market cap of C$609.45 million and a PE ratio of -30.43.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

