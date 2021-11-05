Hiscox (LON:HSX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Hiscox (LON:HSX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 890 ($11.63) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,009 ($13.18) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,067.71 ($13.95).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 817 ($10.67) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 878.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 856. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -158.82.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($11.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,604.22 ($17,774.00).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

