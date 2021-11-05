Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 21.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average of $129.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $88.11 and a 52-week high of $155.34.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.