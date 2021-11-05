Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.730-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.02. 39,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,411. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highwoods Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

