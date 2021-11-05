Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 17.5% in October

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HXGBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HXGBY opened at $16.53 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

