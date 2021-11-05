Helix Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $130.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Helix has a total market cap of $134,073.91 and approximately $130.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Helix has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00089451 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001119 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

