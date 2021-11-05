Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,218.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

