HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HDELY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of HDELY stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,721. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.44. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

