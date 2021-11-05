HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.71 ($94.95).

Shares of HEI stock traded down €2.14 ($2.52) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €64.52 ($75.91). 1,430,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €49.17 ($57.85) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €71.93.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

