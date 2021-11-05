Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HTLF. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,470,000 after purchasing an additional 355,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after purchasing an additional 133,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,669,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.