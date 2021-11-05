HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP William Robert Otten Sells 1,850 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Robert Otten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50.

On Wednesday, September 1st, William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $120,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,842.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HQY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

