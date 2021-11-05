Head to Head Survey: LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics -1,307.95% -78.18% -52.10% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Abcam’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics $3.45 million 35.88 -$32.62 million ($1.29) -2.98 Abcam $401.06 million 12.97 $21.83 million $0.18 127.44

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than LogicBio Therapeutics. LogicBio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abcam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LogicBio Therapeutics and Abcam, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Abcam 0 5 3 0 2.38

LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 351.39%. Abcam has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.10%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Abcam.

Summary

Abcam beats LogicBio Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. Its pipeline include LB-001, LB-301, LB-201, and LB-101. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. Further, the company offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

