Head-To-Head Survey: Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) & Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hang Seng Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Hang Seng Bank pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hang Seng Bank and Banco Santander (Brasil), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Seng Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Banco Santander (Brasil) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and Banco Santander (Brasil)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Seng Bank $7.71 billion 4.71 $2.15 billion $1.08 17.57 Banco Santander (Brasil) $21.55 billion 1.07 $2.60 billion $0.70 8.80

Banco Santander (Brasil) has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Seng Bank. Banco Santander (Brasil) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hang Seng Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and Banco Santander (Brasil)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander (Brasil) 15.65% 14.58% 1.64%

Summary

Banco Santander (Brasil) beats Hang Seng Bank on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, foreign exchange, money market, structured, and derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers retirement benefit, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 290 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a network of outlets in approximately 20 cities in Mainland China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking. The Global Wholesale Banking segment offers financial services and structured solutions to its customers. The company was founded on August 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

