Head to Head Review: Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) versus Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vyant Bio alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vyant Bio and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyant Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vyant Bio currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.92%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.44%. Given Vyant Bio’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vyant Bio is more favorable than Sera Prognostics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Vyant Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Vyant Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vyant Bio and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyant Bio $5.75 million 14.92 -$8.00 million N/A N/A Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vyant Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Vyant Bio and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyant Bio -212.30% -35.03% -29.85% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Vyant Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc. is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities. It leveraging these modalities, the company is able to capitalize on repurposed and novel compounds and then partner with others to further develop and commercialize valuable therapeutics and new treatments for patients. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. Vyant Bio was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Receive News & Ratings for Vyant Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vyant Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.