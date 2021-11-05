Head to Head Review: PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) & Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get PDC Energy alerts:

This table compares PDC Energy and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -12.81% 20.28% 9.87% Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PDC Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PDC Energy pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toray Industries pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PDC Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PDC Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDC Energy and Toray Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.34 billion 4.03 -$724.32 million $2.03 26.97 Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.61 $431.98 million $0.54 24.69

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than PDC Energy. Toray Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Toray Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PDC Energy and Toray Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Toray Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

PDC Energy presently has a consensus price target of $55.38, indicating a potential upside of 1.16%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Toray Industries on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc. is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others. The Fibers and Textiles segment involves the production and sale of nylon, polyester, acrylic fiber and textile products, and synthetic suede. The Functional Chemicals segment handles the production and sale of nylon and ABS resins, polyester and polypropylene films, and raw materials for synthetic fibers and fine chemicals. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment provides the production and sale of carbon fibers and advanced composite materials. The Environment & Engineering segment involves construction and plant engineering services, including the manufacturing of industrial equipment, machinery, and environmental equipment. The Life Science segment deals with the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical products. The Others segment includes analysis, survey, research and in

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.