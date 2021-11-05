Head-To-Head Comparison: Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) & Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tellurian and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57 Devon Energy 0 2 17 1 2.95

Tellurian presently has a consensus target price of $6.34, indicating a potential upside of 47.85%. Devon Energy has a consensus target price of $40.49, indicating a potential downside of 4.42%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Devon Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -173.31% -63.23% -33.32% Devon Energy 13.50% 21.53% 8.55%

Risk and Volatility

Tellurian has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tellurian and Devon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $37.43 million 49.34 -$210.70 million ($0.46) -9.33 Devon Energy $4.83 billion 5.94 -$2.68 billion ($0.09) -470.67

Tellurian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy. Devon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tellurian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Tellurian on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

