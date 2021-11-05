Head-To-Head Comparison: Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) & Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tellurian and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tellurian
|0
|3
|4
|0
|2.57
|Devon Energy
|0
|2
|17
|1
|2.95
Insider & Institutional Ownership
29.1% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Devon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Tellurian and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tellurian
|-173.31%
|-63.23%
|-33.32%
|Devon Energy
|13.50%
|21.53%
|8.55%
Risk and Volatility
Tellurian has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Tellurian and Devon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tellurian
|$37.43 million
|49.34
|-$210.70 million
|($0.46)
|-9.33
|Devon Energy
|$4.83 billion
|5.94
|-$2.68 billion
|($0.09)
|-470.67
Tellurian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy. Devon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tellurian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Devon Energy beats Tellurian on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Tellurian
Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
