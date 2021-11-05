Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €135.00 ($158.82) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €182.90 ($215.18).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €148.10 ($174.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €141.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €147.17. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -82.68.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

