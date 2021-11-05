Hashgard One Day Trading Volume Tops $165,995.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $165,995.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00050694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00237581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00095855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

GARD is a coin. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

