Hartree Partners LP Purchases New Shares in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Hartree Partners LP owned approximately 0.45% of NightDragon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAC. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $477,000.

NASDAQ:NDAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,024. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

