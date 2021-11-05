Hartree Partners LP Invests $4.12 Million in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000. Hartree Partners LP owned 0.09% of PDC Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. 2,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,394. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,760. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

