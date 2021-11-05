Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) CFO Anshooman Aga Buys 2,000 Shares

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HSC opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $6,838,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

