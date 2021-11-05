Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) CFO Anshooman Aga Buys 2,000 Shares

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) CFO Anshooman Aga bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
HSC opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $23.73.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
