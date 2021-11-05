Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €133.30 Price Target at Barclays

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €133.30 ($156.82) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €172.03 ($202.38).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock traded up €1.55 ($1.82) during trading on Friday, reaching €163.65 ($192.53). 173,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €155.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €149.98.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

