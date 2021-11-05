Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.50.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

