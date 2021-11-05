Haluk (Hal) Alper Sells 20,000 Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) insider Haluk (Hal) Alper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94), for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,813.69).
Shares of LON:MYX opened at GBX 55.64 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.91 ($1.06).
About MYCELX Technologies
Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.