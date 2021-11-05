Haluk (Hal) Alper Sells 20,000 Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) insider Haluk (Hal) Alper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.94), for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,813.69).

Shares of LON:MYX opened at GBX 55.64 ($0.73) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.91 ($1.06).

Get MYCELX Technologies alerts:

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.