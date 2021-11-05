GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for GXO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

NYSE GXO opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.31. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $100.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $60,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

