Guardian Capital LP Sells 2,180 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

