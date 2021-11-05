Guardian Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,597.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,437.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,400.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,306.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,701.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

