Guardian Capital LP Purchases 265 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at $202,055,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 875,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,614,000 after acquiring an additional 325,350 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,091,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,287,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.14.

Shares of NICE opened at $285.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $304.50.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

