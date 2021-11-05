Guardian Capital LP Purchases 100 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5,560.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,709,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,740,000 after buying an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Teleflex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX opened at $346.46 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.