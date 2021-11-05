Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,248,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,298 shares of company stock valued at $492,643,586. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

GOOG stock opened at $2,989.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $2,999.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,837.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2,642.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.