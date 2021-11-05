Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.14 and its 200-day moving average is $189.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

