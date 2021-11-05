Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases 4,582 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises about 1.7% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of TELUS worth $16,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in TELUS by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

TELUS stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

