Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $53.14 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 5.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $53,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

RY opened at $106.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

