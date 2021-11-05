Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $4.36 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 22.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at $1,873,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 221.1% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,059,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,216,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

NYSE:FNV opened at $141.57 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.