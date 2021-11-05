Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. TC Energy comprises about 1.2% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after buying an additional 4,299,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,725,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in TC Energy by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,020,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,392 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in TC Energy by 577.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,335,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in TC Energy by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

