GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Purchases 233,147 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,646,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,147 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 4.7% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $327,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $228.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $227.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.