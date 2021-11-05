GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Increases Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. IPG Photonics accounts for approximately 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after buying an additional 206,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after buying an additional 174,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,068.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 159,503 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP opened at $173.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.69. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.36.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

