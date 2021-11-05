Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Price Up 8.6% This Week

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00050655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00241413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00096609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

