Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) were down 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 19,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,534,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $490.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth approximately $21,674,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 352.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,080 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 3,772.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 794,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 469.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 539,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 458,092 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.