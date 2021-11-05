Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%.

Shares of Gritstone bio stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. 1,516,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,017. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $523.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.05. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gritstone bio stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 331.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.