Greenlane Renewables (GRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 million.

Shares of TSE GRN opened at C$1.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of C$246.19 million and a PE ratio of -109.33. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRN shares. TD Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

