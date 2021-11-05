Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.6-277.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.11 million.Green Dot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.190-$2.270 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,768. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Green Dot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Green Dot worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.