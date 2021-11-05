Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GWO. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.09.

Shares of TSE GWO traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.89. 637,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 26.09 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The firm has a market cap of C$35.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$27.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.42.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at C$202,706.02.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

